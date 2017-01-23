Premier League: 10-man Arsenal edge Burnley

Arsenal move up to second in the league table, one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal kept their EPL title hopes alive with a thrilling 2-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, despite being a man down for most of the second half after referee John Moss had sent off Granit Xhaka for a dangerous lunge on Steven Defour in a match that had plenty of late drama.

The portly official, had sent off the Swiss when Arsenal played Swansea earlier this season and the midfielder’s dismissal at the Emirates turned the match on his head after the Gunners had looked set for a routine victory, thanks to Shkodran Mustafi’s 59th-minute header.

The German defender opened his account for the North London side, heading into the corner from a Mesut Ozil corner to finally break Tom Heaton’s stubborn resistance in the Burnley goal.

Burnley, managed by Sean Dyche, have been poor on the road this season, having picked up just the solitary point on their travels, but were giving a good account of themselves even before Xhaka’s red card.

And after going a man up, they started to press as a nervous Arsenal tried to find a killer goal but with Alexis Sanchez guilty of being profligate, it was to be the visitors who would score next.

Francis Coquelin’s outstretched Ashley Barnes in the Gunners’ box and when Moss pointed to the spot, groans were heard around the ground, as the home fans feared that the official had ended their side’s title aspirations in January itself.

Andre Gray converted his spot-kick in the 93rd-minute, with Burnley wildly celebrating but there was to be another throw of the dice.

Arsenal threw themselves at the visitors, and when Sanchez’s deep cross created havoc in the Burnley box, with Laurent Koscieny on the verge of scoring before a dangerously high boot from Ben Mee prevented him from doing so. And for the second time in the game, Moss awarded a spot-kick, with the Gunners’ talisman stepping up to seal the deal.

After missing a couple of penalties, one could have expected the mercurial winger to be nervous but he certainly didn't show it, calmly dinking his penalty down the middle to score a 98th-minute winner and break Burnley hearts in the process.

Arsenal move to second in the league table, one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, but more importantly close the gap on leaders Chelsea to just five points.

While Chelsea have a game in hand against Hull later on Sunday, this is a sign that Arsenal aren't throwing in the towel just yet.