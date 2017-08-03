Neymar’s €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain is set to be completed on Thursday, despite Barcelona’s fervent wish that the Brazilian stay at the Nou Camp.

Four seasons with La Blaugrana have seen him transformed from a talented prospect into a bonafide world class star, and with Les Parisiens desperate to win the Champions League, the club decided to go all-out on a player they seek to build their continental charge around.

Apart from Monaco, PSG have no real contenders in the domestic league, but Europe is a different matter altogether and something the capital club’s Qatari owners understood as they swayed Neymar with an offer which effectively tripled his wages.

The 25-year-old Brazilian will of course slot right into the starting XI, but how will his arrival affect the rest of the squad?

Manager Unai Emery already had attacking talents bursting out of his pockets and faces a serious dilemma ahead of the new season.

The Statesman takes a look at who the Spanish tactician will count on to deliver Paris it’s first Champions League title, below:

Goalkeeper: Kevin Trapp

Alphonse Areola had an impressive pre-season and even started in the Trophée des Champions tie against Monaco in the weekend, but Kevin Trapp should be the starting goalkeeper without a doubt. His return to pre-season was delayed due to his involvement with the German squad at the Confederations Cup 2017 but after a full week’s training under his belt, will beat off competition from the French keeper.

Left Back: Layvin Kurzawa

Lucas Digne’s departure for Barcelona in 2016 gave Kurzawa the perfect opportunity to make the left-back slot his own and the speedy Frenchman has done just that since then. Yuri Berchiche arrived earlier in July to give him competition, but it seems that for now at least, the 24-year-old Kurzawa is the first-choice left-back.

Centre Back: Marquinhos

Signed from Roma in 2013 for a hefty fee, Marquinhos has steadily evolved into one of the finest central defenders in the world. Alongside fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva, Marquinhos is at the best place to improve and alongside Neymar, is the future of both the Brazilian national side and PSG.

Centre Back: Thiago Silva

Soon to turn 33, Thiago Silva is no spring chicken but the Brazilian will be backing himself to perform at the highest level for another two seasons at least. His partnershi with Marquinhos has plenty of promise and while Presnel Kimpembe is a real talent, the 21-year-old will have to wait for his chance to start, for Silva still has a clear edge over him.

Right Back: Dani Alves

Alves’ arrival was a major coup and perhaps instrumental in signing Neymar as well, for there is a strong Brazilian flavour to this PSG side now. At 34, Alves is still one of the best right-backs in the world, something he proved to his naysayers last season at Juventus. Thomas Meunier will be relegated to a spot on the bench as a result of his arrival, with the Belgian expected to feature only when Emery wishes to rotate.

Centre Midfield: Marco Verratti

All the hype around Neymar has taken the gaze off PSG’s midfield dynamo, Marco Verratti. The Italian was (and probably still is) being chased by Barcelona but with the Brazilian’s arrival, Verratti may just decide to stay put for a season at least. Among the finest defensive midfielders out there, the 24-year-old is another world-class talent to ply his trade for Les Parisiens.

Centre Midfield: Adrien Rabiot

Is this the year Adrien Rabiot comes of age? The 24-year-old faces a tough battle to dislodge Blaise Matuidi, but one feels the frizzy-haired midfielder will nail down a starting sport. He started in the Trophée des Champions and with a World Cup looming large next year, the lanky Rabiot will leave no stone unturned in a bid to become a regular. The sole Academy player in this line up and the only one apart from Dani Alves to not have cost PSG a single dime.

Left Wing: Neymar

Probably, the only player in this XI who can take his spot for granted. There’s not much that hasn't been said about Neymar already and as an inverted winger, the Brazilian will really thrive in Paris. Cutting in from the left on to his favoured right foot, the 25-year will easily surpass the impressive assists and goals tally he had while at Barcelona in no time.

Attacking Midfield: Julian Draxler

Another German player, who may not feature immediately but is expected to start on a regular basis once he starts training regularly, is Julian Draxler. Since moving from Woflsburg in January, Draxler put in a series of consistent performances which culminated with him leading Die Mannschaft to the Confederations Cup trophy in the summer. Tall, fast, strong and dual-footed, it’s hard to pinpoint a significant weakness in the 23-year-old’s game.

Right Wing: Angel Di Maria

Another high-profile South American to move to the French capital after playing at some of the biggest clubs in the world, Di Maria has been decent in his two seasons at PSG. More was expected of the wiry Argentine, in terms of goals and assists, and Neymar’s arrival should spur the former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger to deliver his best on a consistent basis.

Centre Forward: Edinson Cavani

If anything was proved last season after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s departure, it is that Edinson Cavani alone cannot carry PSG to a Champions League title. Without any disrespect meant, for his goals tally certainly swelled up, but scoring against Ligue 1 teams and the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona is a different matter altogether. Considering Neymar is not an out-and-out centre forward, Cavani’s place is secure. The Uruguayan, however, better hit the ground running if he wishes to remain in the starting XI. For now, PSG have no better alternative in this position.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

The cost of the 11 is a whopping €507.9 million!