Porto sign Brazilian teenager Galeno

Highly rated Brazilian teenager Galeno has signed up with FC Porto, the Portuguese club said.

Galeno scored 11 goals in 38 appearances for Porto's B team this season, having arrived on loan from Brazilian outfit Gremio Anapolis, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 19-year-old will be tied to the club until 2022 with a release clause of €40 million, Porto said in a statement.

Belgian winger Joris Kayembe, 22, has also been promoted to the first-team squad after scoring seven goals in 32 matches for FC Porto B in 2016-17.

Porto are currently second in the Primeira Liga standings, five points behind Benfica with one match remaining in the season.