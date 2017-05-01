Points do not come from heaven: Arsene Wenger

After seeing his Arsenal side being comprehensively beaten by arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their English Premier League clash on Sunday, manager Arsene Wenger admitted his side were second best, according to a statement on the club website.

For the first time in over two decades, the Lilywhites will finish higher than the Gunners and Wenger admitted that the 17-point gap between them is a massive one: “Look, the points are the points. They do not come from heaven, you earn them on the pitch. That's it.”



The considerable difference in points has led many to suggest that there is a gulf in class between the rivals and Wenger had his say on the matter: “Look, whether I believe or not, the gap is there. That is often in the final part of the season, that can go one way or the other without really reflecting the difference between the teams. But I know it's a good subject for the media.”



The 67-year-old is still hopeful of a top-four finish as he stressed that “It will be very difficult now, but we have to fight. We have a cup final, we have still a chance to get into the top four and we have to recover from today and prepare for our next games.”

(All quotes are from www.arsenal.com)