PM Modi sends out individual wishes to India's women's cricket team

"Who is not a fan of Harmanpreet Kaur?" asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he sent out individual wishes to each and every member of the Indian women's World Cup squad ahead of their final against England.

In a series of tweets from his personal handle, Modi dedicated a tweet each to the squad, which had a fairytale run at the mega-event in England.

"As our women's cricket team plays the World Cup finals today, I join the 125 crore Indians in wishing them the very best! @BCCIWomen," he said.

Harmanpreet, who had created a stir at the World Cup with a hurricane 171-run knock against six-time champions Australia, drew praise from PM.

"Who is not a fan of Harmanpreet Kaur? Her stellar innings in semi finals will always be remembered. Do your best today! @ImHarmanpreet," Modi said.

Also drawing praise were captain Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami.

"Captain Mithali Raj has been leading from the front. Her cool approach to the game shall surely help the entire team.

@M_Raj03," he said.

"Jhulan Goswami is India's pride, whose wonderful bowling helps the team in key situations. All the best Jhulan," he added.

Joining the PM in wishing the team were Sports Minister Vijay Goel and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

"Wishing our #WomenInBlue all the best for the #WWC17Final! We are all cheering for you!" said Tendulkar.

"Best wishes to Indian Women Cricket Team for #WWC17Final ???? #WWC17," added Goel.