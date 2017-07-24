Piers Morgan gets back from Virender Sehwag over sarcastic tweet

As Mithali Raj-led Indian women’s cricket team ended their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign being runners-up after losing to England by nine runs, India’s former cricketer Virender Sehwag hailed the eves for their ‘spirit’.

However, Sehwag’s celebration was soon disturbed by British journalist Piers Morgan, who, as he often does, took to Twitter to tease Sehwag over the loss.

“Super proud of the girls. Tough luck today but women’s cricket in India has truly arrived. Thank you girls. Salute your spirit. #WWC17Final,” Sehwag said on Twitter after India’s defeat at The Lord’s.

Morgan, who is known for locking horns with Sehwag on Twitter, asked the 38-year-old Indian about his ‘state of mind’ in a playful manner.

“You OK, buddy @virendersehwag? #WWC2017final,” Morgan tweeted.

On this, Sehwag calmly gave a befitting reply to the 52-year-old journalist. “Me and all of India prouder even in this loss than you can ever be mate. We fought well & will only get better & stronger. Enjoy for a change!”

It wasn’t too long back when Morgan had made fun of India’s dismal show at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Morgan had tweeted: “Country with 1.2 billion people wildly celebrates two losing medals. How embarrassing is that?”

Sehwag had slammed Morgan that time as well, saying: “We cherish every small happiness, But Eng who invented Cricket, & yet to win a WC, still continue to play WC. Embarrassing?”