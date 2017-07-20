Pianists play piano, we do it with football: India U-17 football coach

As India gears up to host the first ever FIFA event -- FIFA Under-17 World Cup starting 6 October 2017 – the U-17 football coach Luis Norton de Matos on Thursday revealed the preparations the young colts are going through.

“Like pianists need a piano, we need a football to play. For me, everything is with the ball,” Luis said during a media interaction at Le Meridien in New Delhi.

“We have created exercises for the players in a technical sense because when you put complexity in your exercises the players are obliged to think and the most important thing on the field is to concentrate on the ball and think,” the 63-year-old Portuguese football veteran added.

India are grouped alongside the United States of America (USA), Colombia and Ghana in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup. Luis didn’t shy to accept the fact that the group is a tough one.

“We have progressed a lot and with less than 2.5 months to go, the squad will be giving their best in preparation. The whole country is excited to see the team play in the World Cup and thus we are confident going into the tournament,” he said.

Luis added that India’s chances are thin, however, the boys are mentally prepared to face the best teams in the world. “Our possibilities are small but we have a winning mentality. We have the winning spirit in us and will give our cent percent even if we have less chance of winning the match.”

The Portuguese manager revealed that U-17 players -- Sanjeev Stalin and Dheeraj Singh told him that India can win against the teams they have drawn with.

“My goal is to show the world that the Indian team can play at par with the best of the world. We are not going to play against extra-terrestrials, we are going to play against humans, and the boys know that they can make an impression,” Luis expressed.

India will start their campaign facing USA at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on 6 October.

“Every day, I try to keep the boys upbeat to face the toughest teams. I try to make them emotionally strong on and off the pitch. Not just a coach, I want to be their friend and a leader to guide them with my knowledge and experience,” he said.

Luis said India has no much history in world football and it is difficult for him to display results within five-six months of his joining.

“We have produced good football in past few months but it does not matter when there are no points for your performances. However, we showed in Europe that Indian players are at par with European footballers,” he added.

The former striker believes his techniques with the young boys will make them play like Portuguese footballers with a stronger grip over the ball.

“Indian Players can play like Portuguese players with holding the ball, keeping the ball and playing with the ball. And India has the potential to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in the next coming years,” Luis said, keeping an eye on the future where he sees these colts in the national team qualifying for the football World Cup.