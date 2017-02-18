Pep Guardiola beaming with pride after Real Madrid triumph

After a stirring second-half performance enabled Manchester City to thrash European champions Real Madrid 4-1 in their International Champions Cup tie, Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola was understandably proud of his side’s all-round display and singled out Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson for praise on Thursday.

Goals from Nicolas Otamendi, Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Brahim Diaz gave City a well deserved win but it was Kevin De Bruyne, who stole the show with two sterling assists and his manager agreed that the Belgian was superb.

“Since I arrived, I think Kevin, when his mood is optimistic he makes a performance like this and it is difficult to find a player with his quality - a guy who fights, passes and assists. He can do whatever he want,” Guardiola gushed on De Bruyne’s display.

While De Bruyne was arguably, City’s best outfield player, their new goalkeeper Ederson was superb between the sticks as he made a number of saves to deny Real.

“We knew his quality, he’s young, slowly becoming the national team goalkeeper. We just need to try to help him to understand English better. Tonight, he saved many shots, he has quality to read situations with the ball at his feet, too,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by the club website.

The Catalan tactician also gave an injury update on a trio of players as he added, “David Silva may be ready for the start of the season, but (Benjamin) Mendy has a muscular injury and he needs two or three more weeks, we don’t want to take any risks. Ilkay (Gundogan) also is not ready”.