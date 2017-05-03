'Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini available for Celta Vigo clash'

Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho confirmed on Tuesday that midfielders Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini are available for the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals against Celta Vigo in Spain on Thursday.

Pogba missed United's last two commitments due to injury, while Fellaini, who was sent off during the goalless Manchester derby, will return for Thursday's clash, reports Efe.

"Fellaini and Pogba will be back for that game so there are a few more options so we will give it everything we have," Mourinho said, according to the club's website.

Asked if injured defenders Phil Jones and Chris Smalling will travel to Vigo on Wednesday with the Manchester squad, the Portuguese coach said: "I don't think they will. That's my personal opinion, I don't think they will but I know the players I choose will give everything."

"If we beat Celta, we have the final and, at this moment, it is obviously hypothetical," Mourinho said when asked about the possibility of playing with a team full of substitutes in the last English Premier League (EPL) match against Crystal Palace on May 21.

"The Europa League final is on Wednesday and we play against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Before that, we play Southampton away a few days before, so we would be playing the final with disastrous consequences," he added.