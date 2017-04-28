Pankaj Advani loses in Asian Snooker summit clash

India's top cueist Pankaj Advani lost to China's Lv Haotian in the summit clash of Asian Snooker Championship here on Friday, as he failed in his bid to win the continental double of billiards and snooker titles in the same year.

Advani lost 3-6 in the final to his Chinese opponent and it meant that he could not become the first player to win both Asian titles in Billiards and Snooker in same calendar year.

The defeat in the final also meant that Advani could not complete a career Grand Slam in cue sport.

Having won all the major events -- Nationals, Asian and World Championships in both Billiards and Snooker and in both the long and short formats, this is the one title (15-red Asian Snooker) that has eluded Advani.

A victory would have made Advani the only player in history to win all Majors in two sports at all levels and across all formats.

The Chinese player took the first frame before Advani drew parity. This was the only time the two finalists were on equal terms.

From there, Haotian was on song as he scored heavily to always keep the sixteen-time world champion Indian at bay.

At 1-3 and just before the interval, Advani made a comeback with two well-crafted breaks to give himself a chance at a recovery.

But at 2-3, Advani was yet again kept away from the table by his Chinese opponent. At 3-4, Haotian won the next two frames narrowly to clinch the Asian snooker title.

Advani lost 32-95(65), 75(58)-31, 43-69, 24-65(57), 78-0, 6-102(102), 61-48, 48-59, 69-71.

This is the first silver Advani has won this season, the rest all gold medals -- at the National Championships of Billiards, 6-red Snooker and 15-red Snooker, as well as the Asian Billiards Championship.

Advani will now prepare to defend his Asian 6-red Snooker title next month in Kyrgyzstan.