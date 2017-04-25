Osasuna forced to make shirt change for Barcelona clash

Spanish football club Osasuna has been forced to make a one-off change to their wardrobe for Wednesday's La Liga match against FC Barcelona in the Camp Nou Stadium here.

The TV rights holder, Mediapro, has decided that both Osasuna's traditional shirt, which is red, and their away strip, which is dark green, are too similar to FC Barcelona's home colours of blue and crimson and could cause confusion for TV viewers, reports Xinhua news agency.

As a result the Pamplona-based club has had to come up with a one-off design in bright orange to wear for the match.

The club announced the decision on its website and will also be putting a limited edition for sale in the club shop.

Wednesday could see Osasuna become the first team to be relegated from the La Liga this season.

Osasuna are currently bottom of the table with just 18 points, a defeat away against the league leaders coupled with a win for Leganes at home versus Las Palmas, would mean they would not be able to catch the side who are currently fourth from bottom.