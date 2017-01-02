On-loan Real youngster Vallejo hopeful of breaking into squad

Vallejo is hoping his impressive spell at Eintracht Frankfurt will be a gateway for him to represent the capital club.

Vallejo joined Madrid from Real Zaragoza in July 2015. The Spaniard was sent back on loan to the second tier side for the following season.

"On the day, when I signed, they told me that they'll keep an eye on me and it has been so. They came to see me in person, they called me ... I'm grateful because it is the recognition for a job well done," Vallejo said in an interview with Spanish daily AS.

The defender, 19, is spending the 2016-17 campaign at German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, where he has made 16 appearances.

"It is a tremendous joy (to know Zinedine Zidane is watching). To be recognised for your work is a joy and helps me to strive even harder."

"I have that dream (to play at Real), I hope the day comes. If I'm honest, that's why I work every day of my life."

"My head is very focused on Frankfurt, but I am realistic and I have that desire. I'm looking forward to that day, playing for Real."

Vallejo has watered down comparisons with Real defenders Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos, saying he would like to do it in his own style.

"I appreciate it so much. To be compared to those players is a great pride. But I do not compare myself with anyone, I try to go on in my own way."

"Yes, it is true that I observe a lot the defenders of Real Madrid because they are the best in the world and I try to learn every day from them," he added.