Olivier Giroud is not for sale: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger has asserted that the London club does not intend to sell striker Olivier Giroud and reiterated the Frenchman's key role in the future of the first team.

"I have had no approach from Marseille and we want to keep Olivier Giroud at the club," Wenger insisted on Tuesday amid rumours in the football market claiming that French side Olympique de Marseille has already allocated €23.5 million ($25.7 million) to secure Giroud's services, reports Efe.

Giroud signed a long-term contract extension with Arsenal until 2020, however, Alexis Sanchez and Danny Welbeck would often start up front with the Frenchman on the bench.

Meanwhile, Wenger once again dodged questions about his future at the Emirates Stadium, with his contract due to expire on June 30.

"I work until the last day of the season for the future... Transfer targets are important for the future of the club. That (my future) is secondary, the future of the club is important," the veteran French coach said.

After securing the second spot in the FA Cup final, Arsenal is looking forward to hosting Leicester City on Wednesday in week 35 of the English Premier League action.