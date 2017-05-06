Novak Djokovic splits with coaching staff

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on Friday announced he has ended his partnership with his coach Marian Vajda in search of improvement and to recover his winning spark.

According to a message on Twitter, the World No.2 also parted with his fitness coach Gebhard Phil Gritsch and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic, reports Efe.

The decision was achieved despite the fantastic cooperation so far after a detailed analysis of the game, achieved results in the previous period and also after discussing private plans of each team member.

The former World No.1 has not regained his form since the middle of 2016 after winning the French Open.

"I am forever grateful to Marian, GG and Miljan for decade of friendship, professionalism and commitment to my career goals. Without their support I couldn't have achieved these professional heights," Djokovic said.

"It was not an easy decision, but we all felt that we need a change," Djokovic said, pointing out that during their years together they built an unbreakable bond.

"I want to continue raising the level of my game and stamina and this is a continuous process. I enjoy this journey, it feels like I am starting something new again and I love this challenge. I am a hunter and my biggest goal is to find the winning spark on the court again," he added.

Djokovic said he was in no hurry to find a new coach and that in the meantime he would work alone. "I will take time to find the right person who I can connect with professionally,"