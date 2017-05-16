Serbian star Novak Djokovic, who already has his trophy shelf well decorated by 67 titles, was seen practicing with Croatian legend Goran Ivanišević ahead of his round of 32 clash against Aljaž Bedene in the Italian Open on Tuesday.

“Look who stopped by to join me and the boys for a training session in Roma! @OfficialGoran,” Djokovic said in a tweet, where he posted a video of practicing with Ivanišević.

Djokovic recently made major changes to his support staff, including the axing of coach Marian Vajda, who was associated with the Serb since 2006. Vajda mentored Djokovic at a time when he was due to win a major champion.

Now watching him practicing with Ivanišević, fans couldn’t resist presuming that the Croatian might coach Djokovic in the time to come.

"Your new coach. Good luck in Rome Nole," a fan twitted.

"I beleive that he is the target... He said that he would coach him...("it's like coaching Real or Barcelona...something like that)," another fan, a Twitter user, joined in.

Djokovic is on a slide since the start of the year as he hasn’t managed to impress the tennis enthusiasts up to his reputation so far.