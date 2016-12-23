No more 70-minute action in international hockey

All international hockey matches will now be played in four quarters of 15 minutes each.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday announced changes in timing rules for all Hockey World Cup matches, alongside other international meets.

The next edition of the Hockey World Cup in 2018 will feature the new format, while the 2022 edition will be a 16-team event.

The recently-concluded FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, where India emerged as champions, was played in the 70-minute format, with two halves of 35 minutes each.

Besides the timing rule, FIH Executive Board announced changes in the scoring format as well.

In the 16-team event, four teams will be grouped in four different pools. Winners of each pool will directly qualify for the quarter-finals, while other four teams will qualify through crossover matches between those, who finished on the second and third place in the group stage.

Semi-finals and medal matches will be held thereafter and the ranking of the eliminated teams will be based on their performance at the time of their exit.