No links to mafia: Juventus

The club pointed out that "no employee or individual" of the club was investigated in criminal matters.

Juventus has denied allegations that members of the football club maintained links with the Calabrian mafia, 'Ndrangheta'.

"In light of a number of articles published in recent days, Juventus Football Club and president Andrea Agnelli would like to announce that the club has instructed its legal team to safeguard its honour and respectability," the club said on its website on Thursday, reports Efe.

The statement referred to recent reports that the management of the team in the past entrusted packages of tickets to a presumed mob boss to be delivered to the ultras.

The Bianconeri explained that the Turin prosecutor's office recently concluded an investigation into "a number of families considered to be members of 'Ndrangheta, alleged to have committed offences against individuals and property, whilst attempting to infiltrate certain activities of Juventus Football Club."

On this point, the club pointed out that "no employee or individual" of the club was investigated in criminal matters and reiterated its willingness to collaborate with the judiciary.

The Turin prosecutor's office discovered that Juventus has in the past commissioned a head of the Mafia organisation to distribute tickets among the ultras, according to local media.

However, the prosecution has found no evidence that Bianconeri managers knew that this man was involved with organised crime.