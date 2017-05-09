Nicolas Almagro beat Tommy Robredo to advance at Madrid Open

Spanish tennis player Nicolas Almagro advanced to the second round of the Madrid Open after defeating his fellow countryman Tommy Robredo in the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event here on Tuesday.

It took Almagro one hour and 39 minutes to defeat Roberdo 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, reports Efe.

The World No.76 is through to the second round of the Madrid Open for the first time since 2014, while reaching the 2010 final has been his best achievement.

Robredo had not played in Madrid since he was eliminated from the first round in 2014.

Almagro will play against the World No.2 Serbian Novak Djokovic in the second round on Wednesday.