Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Rome Masters due to injury

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday withdrew from the Rome Masters tournament due to injury and is set to be replaced by the Ukrainian Aleksandr Dolgopolov.

World No.18 Kyrgios, who fell in the knockout stages of the Madrid Open against Spanish Rafael Nadal, was going to meet Serbian Novak Djokovic in the round of 16, but withdrew because of a hip problem, according to the organisers of Rome Masters, reports Efe.

The absence of the Australian presents a chance to world No. 89 Dolgopolov, who will meet Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut later on Tuesday in the first round.

Dolgopolov lost on Sunday against the Spaniard Nicolas Almagro in the qualifying rounds of the Rome tournament.