New Zealand win ODI series against Australia

Ross Taylor equalled Nathan Astle's record for the most One-Day International (ODI) hundreds for New Zealand and Trent Boult returned career best figures of 6-33 as they regained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy with a 24-run win over Australia in the third match here on Sunday.



Australia only needed to square the series to retain the trophy but were dismissed for 257 on the final ball of the 47th over as they chased New Zealand's 281 for nine at the Seddon Park.



The home side's innings had been built on Taylor's 16th ODI century with Dean Brownlie adding his maiden half century in his first ODI innings in more than two years.



Stand-in captain Aaron Finch (56) and Travis Head (53) had put Australia on track for a win but the visitors lost wickets in a heap after good stands before Boult returned to run through the tail.



The hosts won the first game at Eden Park by six runs but the second in Napier on Thursday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield.



Marcus Stoinis, whose 146 not out in the first rubber almost clinched victory for the Aussies, looked like being the key wicket again on Sunday when he was well set on 42 with his side 198-6 in the 40th over.



The 27-year-old, however, holed out to Jimmy Neesham at long on off spinner Mitchell Santner's delivery.