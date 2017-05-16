Indian women’s hockey team was routed by New Zealand as the Blacksticks handed them a thumping 8-2 defeat in the second clash of the five-match series in Pukekohe on Tuesday.

The hosts started the game aggressively as Samantha Harrison scored an impressive field goal in the third minute to give New Zealand an early lead.

In the second quarter, Stacey Michelsen scored in the 21st minute to help the Blacksticks strengthen their lead over struggling Indians.

Keeping the domination intact, Stacey struck her second goal in the 30th minute and New Zealand took a strong 3-0 lead by the end of half-time.

Lilima Minz managed to open India’s account with a PC goal in the 40th minute. However, the happiness lasted less than two minutes as Stacey scored her third goal in the 42nd minute to guide the hosts to 4-1.

India showed grit to score their second goal in the 49th minute through Anupa Barla.

The Indian eves, however, faltered in the final quarter and suffered as many as four goals to see the match slipping out of their hands completely.

Kirsten Pearce (52’), Madison Doar (56’), Samantha Harrison (56’) and Stephanie Dickins (60’) shone in New Zealand’s last moment feast.