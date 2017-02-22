  1. Home
New Zealand, New Caledonia qualify for FIFA U-17 World Cup

    February 22, 2017
New Caledonia U-17 team (Photo: Twitter)

It was a history-making occasion for New Caledonia which will take part in their first ever FIFA tournament.

New Zealand and New Caledonia will represent Oceania at the Under-17 Football World Cup to be held in India in October after the pair won their respective semifinals at the OFC Championship in Tahiti.

It was a history-making occasion for New Caledonia which will take part in their first ever FIFA tournament. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be featuring in their sixth successive FIFA U-17 World Cup.

New Caledonia qualified with a 3-2 win over Solomon Islands while defending champions New Zealand beat Papua New Guinea 2-1.

New Zealand is coached by former international and Leeds United defender Danny Hay.

Besides hosts India, four Asian countries -- Iran, Iraq, Japan and North Korea -- have already qualified for the third most important FIFA tournament to be competed among 24 teams.

The 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup will be held in six Indian cities -- New Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Navi Mumbai, Margao and Kochi -- from October 6-28.

