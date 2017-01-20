New BCCI administrators meet for first time

A day after being appointed as the administrators of the BCCI by the Supreme Court, three of the panel members had their first meeting here on Tuesday away from the BCCI's headquarters in South Mumbai.



Vinod Rai, former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, former India women's captain Diana Edulji and banker Vikram Limaye were present at the meeting held at the IDFC Bank's premises in suburban BKC.



However, the fourth administrator - noted historian Ramachandra Guha - was not present.



Rai, who heads the committee, told waiting reporters it was a "familiarisation meeting" before going in.



Yesterday the apex court had appointed the four-member committee of administrators (COA) to run the affairs of the BCCI and implement court-approved recommendations of the Justice R M Lodha panel on reforms in the cash-rich cricket body.



The court had ruled that BCCI's CEO, Rahul Johri, would report to this body of administrators.



"We just had a familiarisation meeting just to get ourselves briefed with the functioning of BCCI, we have finished that. Soon we will decide on the course of action," Rai said after the meeting.