Need to create doubt in Kohli's technique: Maxwell

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday suggested that the best way to tackle the onslaught from India skipper Virat Kohli during the four-match Test cricket rubber will be to "trigger a doubt" in the Delhi batsman's technique.

The 28-year-old Kohli has hit a purple patch, becoming the only batsman in the game to score double tons in four consecutive series, giving sleepless nights to the Australians ahead of the first Test, starting February 23 in Pune.

Maxwell feels that the India right-hander is on top of his game at the moment and the best way to get him is by shattering his confidence with a silly run-out or an unfortunate dismissal.

"I don't think it's anything particular as far as technique or anything like that, I just think he's so on top of his game at the moment," Maxwell was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Guys can go through a run of form like that where they just get on a roll and everything seems to click for them, and that's happened for him at the moment."

"The thing with that is it can take only one bit of bad luck or an unfortunate dismissal where he's run out or something, and that can sometimes trigger a little bit of indecision or doubt."

"So hopefully in the first couple of Tests we can create that doubt and get him wondering about his technique," he added.

Hailing Kohli's level of consistency, Maxwell said: "We've obviously been watching him play over the last few months and just admired the way that he's gone about it."

"He's been extremely consistent and he's gone on to score big hundreds, which is something he didn't do very much in the early part of his career but now he's making big double-hundreds and really winning the game for India," he added.