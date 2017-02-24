  1. Home
  2. Sports

NBA to hold training camp for FIBA Women Asia Cup Tournament

  • PTI

    PTI | Indore

    February 24, 2017 | 04:20 PM
Basketball

Representational image (Photo: Getty Images)

NBA  will organise a training camp from March 1-18 here for the upcoming FIBA Women Asia Cup Tournament.

National Basketball Academy (NBA) will organise a training camp from March 1-18 here for the upcoming FIBA Women Asia Cup Tournament.

In the camp, 40 senior women players, two coaches, a physiotherapist, and Basketball Federation of India (BFI) will take part, NBA secretary Bhupendra Bandi said on Friday.

Following this, two more camps for the national senior women players will be held in April and May, respectively.

Bandi informed that 25 players will take part in the first camp to be held from April 3-22, while 20 will participate in the second one from May 8-27.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Going by BJP’s stellar performance in Odisha and Maharashtra civic polls, has demonetisation worked in favour of the party?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.