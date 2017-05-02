My injury isn't serious: Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool fans were treated to a spectacular goal as Emre Can scored a spectacular winner to secure a vital 1-0 win at Watford on Monday night, but the win came at a cost as Philippe Coutinho was forced off in the 13th minute of their English Premier League encounter.

In the post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called it a ‘dead leg’, allaying fears of millions of Reds supporters who feared their maestro was going to be out of action for a while.

And then the man himself shared an Instagram post with the caption “ Thanks to all for the support. It isn't serious