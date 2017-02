Mustafizur back in Test squad for Sri Lanka tour

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman on Tuesday made his come-back to Bangladesh's Test squad for the Sri Lanka tour, starting from March 7.

Paceman Rubel Hossain also got the call while batsman Imrul Kayes has been dropped from the 16-member squad that was announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board's Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here, according to bdnews24.com.

Squad:

Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Muminul Hauqe, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Shubhashish Roy Chowhdury and Rubel Hossain.