Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy moves to Manchester City

Manchester City have strengthened their squad with the signing of young France left-back Benjamin Mendy from Monaco, the English football club announced on Monday.

"The 23-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the club and will wear the number 22 shirt," the club said on its website.

Mendy was one of the key players who powered Monaco to clinch the Ligue 2016-17 title and also took the Principality outfit to UEFA Champions League.

City have already acquired Portuguese winger Bernardo Silva from Monaco. In all, Mendy is City’s fifth summer signing.

According to British media reports, City will pay Monaco around $60 million for the player.

Bendy will now join up with his new teammates in the US where Pep Guardiola and his squad are preparing for their second pre-season tour game against Real Madrid in Los Angelos, according to the website.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City," Mendy said in a statement. "They are one of Europe's leading clubs and in Pep Guardiola they have a manager committed to playing attacking football. I am sure that over the next few years we will be successful."

City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said Mendy has "all the qualities" they are looking for in a full-back.

"For such a young player, he has a wealth of top-level experience," Begiristain said.

"He is undoubtedly one of the world's best full-backs, our number one target in this position. We are all delighted to have him here at Manchester City. I'm sure he will prove a fantastic addition to the squad."