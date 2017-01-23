Table toppers Mohun Bagan will be eyeing their fifth consecutive win of the I-League football tournament against DSK Shivajians here on Tuesday.



Mohun Bagan have won all their opening four matches, to have a pefect 12 points. DSK, on sixth win four points from four matches, are approaching the game on the back of a win and a draw.



Mohun Bagan won their last game 2-1 away against Chennai Ctty FC.



They will be expected to put another strong show as their star player Haitian Sony Norde has hit form, scoring the match-winning goal against Chennai.



They will look to keep their defensive shape intact, after conceding their first goal in the league so far against Chennai.



Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen will be confident of his team's chances all his frontline players, Norde, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh and Scottish striker Darryl Duffy have all scored so far.



DSK will look to prove a point against Mohun Bagan.



A late equaliser by Churchill Brothers denied DSK Shivajians three points in their last match, forcing them to settle for a 1-1 draw.



They will be looking forward to replicate their impressive show against Mohun Bagan.



The two sides met for the last time in April of 2016, producing a six goal thriller that eventually ended 3-3.



DSK is expected to field a team with several U-22 footballers as they will rely on developing talents to give them a favourable result in the contest.



"They (Mohun Bagan) are top of the League at the moment and they're there on merit. They've had a great start, and are a big club, a traditional club in Indian football. They've had the best start to the league, and they deserve to be where they are at the moment," DSK coach Dave Rogers said.



"We've committed one or two little mistakes in certain areas, and that's what we're working on. Had we had a little more luck at the other end of the field, we'd have scored a few more goals. We'll try and approach every football game to try and win the game."



Rogers said his team will look to play positively and score gals in the hope of a win an won't be intimidated by the might of their opponents.



"They (Mohun Bagan) have got a good attacking line-up like many teams in the I-League. The players have prepared well and we're playing at home, which is good for the fans and good for the club. We're prepared and we'll play on the front foot, and we'll attack it and may the best team win," he said.