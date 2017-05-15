Mithali Raj to lead Team India at ICC Women's World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad for the 11th ICC Women's World Cup, to be held between June 24 and July 23.

Veteran batswoman Mithali Raj will captain the side that will compete in the eight-team competition Britain.

India have never won the trophy. They finished runners-up in 2005 to Australia.

Complete squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parveen, Smriti Mandhana.

