  1. Home
  2. Sports

Mithali Raj to lead Team India at ICC Women's World Cup

  • IANS

    IANS | Mumbai

    May 15, 2017 | 11:06 PM
ICC Women\'s World Cup, Mithali Raj, BCCI, Women\'s cricket

Mithali Raj (Photo: Facebook)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squad for the 11th ICC Women's World Cup, to be held between June 24 and July 23.

Veteran batswoman Mithali Raj will captain the side that will compete in the eight-team competition Britain.

India have never won the trophy. They finished runners-up in 2005 to Australia.

Complete squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parveen, Smriti Mandhana.
 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Mumbai Indians outshine Rising Pune Supergiant to qualify for the IPL 2017 final?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.