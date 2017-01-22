Mighty Mischa: Murray beaten by Zverev at Australian Open

Mischa Zverev sent World No.1 Andy Murray packing from the Australian Open on Sunday in the fourth round of the men’s singles, beating the top seed 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in a thrilling tie that lasted over three and a half hours.

Younger brother Alexander Zvererev had stretched Rafael Nadal to five sets on Saturday, coming up just short in the end, but the elder sibling was in sublime form against Murray, who came to Melbourne looking to break his dreadful streak of losing in five finals.

Novak Djokovic, Murray’s great nemesis and the defending champion, was upset by Denis Istomin in the second round, and the Scot could have been forgiven for thinking this could be his year after not dropping a single set at this year’s Australian Open in the first three rounds.

Enter World No. 50 Mischa Zverev, a 29-year-old from Germany, born in Moscow but currently a Monte Carlo resident. The left-handed six-foot-three Zverev had never progressed beyond the third round at a Slam but based on his stunning display at the Rod Laver Arena, you couldn't have guessed it.

The first set was absorbing, with both men breaking the other back-to-back before Zverev won the final three games to take the set in 63 minutes.

In today’s era of aggressive baseline play, Zverev’s serve and volley approach seemed to confuse Murray, who failed to reach at least the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time since 2009.

While he took the second set 7-5, breaking Zverev at a crucial stage, he never looked like charging back into the tie as the German continued to apply the pressure throughout the tie.

After going toe-to-toe with 19th seed John Isner for five sets and coming out on top in their second round clash, Zverev never looked fatigued despite the fact that his jersey was drenched with sweat.

Murray was demolished in the third set 6-2, a strange scoreline considering the players were deadlocked at two games before Zverev won the next four games, seeking the biggest upset of his career.

Not wanting to take the foot of the pedal, with his younger brother watching on from his box, the lefty broke Murray early in the fourth set to take a 2-0 lead but while the Scot tried to come back into the tie, Zverev was unrelenting.

Arguably, the finest tennis of the match was played in the final two games of the fourth set, as the German played without any fear, approaching the net despite being passed on occasions by the gritty Murray.

In the end, Zverev proved to be too strong and took revenge on the world’s top-ranked player for a straight sets loss at last year’s Australian Open, which the Scot had won in straight sets.

His reward for his exhilarating win? A first-ever quarterfinal appearance against the winner of the Kei Nishikori-Roger Federer fourth round tie.