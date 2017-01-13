Mathew Wade stars as Australia beat Pakistan by 92 runs

Mathew Wade slammed an unbeaten century as Australia defeated Pakistan by 92 runs in the first ODI.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mathew Wade slammed an unbeaten century as Australia defeated Pakistan by 92 runs in the first One-Day International at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on Friday.

Wicketkeeper batsman Mathew Wade (100 not out) and Glen Maxwell (60) were the major contributors in Australia's 268 for 9 in 50 overs.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali scalped three wickets while Mohammad Amir and Imad Wsim took two wickets each.

Earlier, chasing 268, Pakistan started the proceeding promisingly but after the first wicket fell in the ninth over, everything went wrong for them.

Middle-order batsmen tried to hold the innings but failed. Babar Azam(33), Mohammad Rizwan (21) and Imad Wasim (29) were the only batsmen to challenge the Australian bowlers to some extent.

For Australia, James Faulkner took four wickets and Pat Cummins sent back three players.