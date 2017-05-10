Maria Sharapova's Wimbledon hopes to be decided in late June

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova's hopes of featuring in the 2017 Wimbledon Championships will be decided on June 20 when a meeting of the tennis tournament organisers is planned, according to media reports here on Tuesday.

Local reports said that the Lawn Tennis Association has not yet decided which players will be granted a wildcard to compete at June's Aegon Classic in Birmingham, reports Xinhua news agency.

Under Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rules, former World No.1s and ex-major champions are entitled to receive unlimited wildcards into events run by the body which controls the women's world tour.

However, the WTA does not hold jurisdiction over Grand Slam events such as Wimbledon, which are run by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).