After comparing himself to god and lions in the past, Manchester United’s outspoken striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now declared his parity with former US President Benjamin Franklin in a typically hilarious post on his social media handles.

Franklin, famous for flying a kite in a lightning storm, adorns $100 bills and Zlatan Ibrahimovic uploaded an image of himself posing with a giant 1000 Swedish Kronor note which has his likeness emblazoned on it with the caption: “You have Benjamin Franklin and you have me #bingorimer”.

Currently recovering from a career threatening ACL injury, Zlatan’s future at United has been put in doubt with their summer acquisition of Romelu Lukaku.

For Zlatan, who turns 36 in October, is not expected to feature on a football pitch till January and it remains to be seen if the veteran, who came on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, will be deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.