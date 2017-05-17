It’s been a strange season for fallen giants Manchester United, for they have struggled mightily in the English Premier League yet are on the cusp of winning two cups in Jose Mourinho’s debut season at Manchester United.



Should they win the Europa League final against Ajax, perhaps then the 2016-17 season can be termed a success, but even if they do, it would have come at a hefty price.



For Mourinho splashed the cash in the 2016 summer transfer window, spending a gargantuan £150 million on just four players. So, with the season almost at a close, let’s see how United’s summer acquisitions did this season:

Paul Pogba

A world-record fee is almost impossible to justify, especially if you are not quite the finished product yet. Just ask Gareth Bale, the previous holder of the record which Pobga smashed when he made the switch from Juventus to United.



Statistics wise, it doesn’t look pretty, as despite close to 50 games this season, he has managed just seven goals and 4 assists. Yes, he is not a striker and hence it would be moronic to judge him solely on his contributions in the final third but when you break the bank to sign an offensive-minded player, these statistics will always come into any debate regarding his true worth.



After initially struggling to cope with the pressure of his price tag, the 24-year-old Frenchman started to grow into his role. But, considering Ander Herrera outshone him by some margin in the centre of the pitch, it safe to assume that Pogba has been nowhere near the world-class talent he is touted to be.



While he is a long-term investment for sure and in the next couple of seasons will repay his gargantuan fee, his ‘debut season’ at Old Trafford could have and should have had more dazzling displays rather than haircuts.



Fee: £89.3 million



Verdict: Miss



Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Many questioned the signing of the 35-year-old maverick striker in July, despite the fact that United were not paying a single penny in transfer fees.



How they are eating their words now.



United’s top-scorer (by some distance as well!) with 28 goals in all competitions, the veteran Swede’s goals and assists have been instrumental in their League Cup triumph and their path to the Europa League final as well.



While his season was cruelly cut-short by a career-threatening knee injury in April, Zlatan had done enough to warrant him being in the running for signing of the season.



Whether he stays on for a second season is another matter altogether, but it is safe to say that the ‘King’ Zlatan has conquered the Premier League in his debut season.



Fee: Free



Verdict: Hit



Eric Bailly

£30 million for a defender is a considerable fee and when you join one of the biggest clubs in the world, it is easy to freeze under the spotlights.



United’s Ivorian export, however, has taken to life in the Premier League like a duck takes to water.

Fast and physical, the 23-year-old didn't take long to endear himself with the Red Devils faithful, putting in gritty displays which admittedly, were helped by Mourinho’s overtly-defensive tactics.



Despite having a revolving door as a partner in the centre of defence, the former Villarreal man acquitted himself well against the best of the English clubs and in the Europa League as well.



He does have a tendency to be a little rash, as his tally of 7 cautions and 2 red cars attests but those are wrinkles that will be ironed as he gains experience.



Fee: £30 million

Verdict: Hit



Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Big things were expected from the Armenian, who has had a stop-start debut season at Old Trafford.



He’s lucky that he wasn't the marquee signing, for then the scrutiny would have truly been more intense. The 28-year-old was pulled off at half-time in his first Premier League start, a disappointing home loss for the Red Devils against arch-rivals Manchester City in September.



Mkhitaryan’s first goal in an United jersey came in December, a month in which United fans got to see flashes of the ability he undoubtedly has. Post the turn of the year, he seemed to have put his niggling injuries behind him as he started to consistently start for Mourinho’s side but the goals have not flown in as many expected they would.



Considering he plays near the tip of the United attack, a return of 10 goals and a solitary assist from 28 starts in all competitions is not enough for a player considered to be the final article.



Fee: £30 million

Verdict: Miss