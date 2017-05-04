Manchester United handed injury boost ahead of Europa League tie

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Paul Pogba could all feature in the Red Devils’ Europa League semifinal against Celta Vigo on Thursday.

“Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are back, and Paul Pogba," he told reporters.

"In relation to the Europa League, it’s very important. We have two matches in one week against Celta, it’s important to have everybody back. In relation to the Premier League, I think it’s too late because, in the month of April, we played nine matches, seven of them in the Premier League,” he added.

The Red Devils held a training session on Wednesday morning before flying to northern Spain, with defenders Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly among those involved.

At the pre-match press conference at the Balaidos Municipal Stadium, Mourinho gave an update on his players and believes that those who are returning are doing so at a crucial time.

The 54-year-old tactician was also asked about recent injuries to defensive duo Bailly and Luke Shaw, saying: “Bailly is ready to play. He’s this kind of personality that fights against every problem, unless it’s impossible.

However, the initial prognosis on full-back Luke Shaw was not good as Mourinho confirmed his season is over: “Luke Shaw is injured and it’s an important injury, obviously. But we are still waiting for one more medical opinion for the medical department to decide what to do. It doesn’t matter what the outcome is, he’s out for the season, that’s confirmed."

