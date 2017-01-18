Valencia made 271 appearances, scored 21 goals and won six trophies since joining from Wigan in 2009.

Manchester United have confirmed a clause has been triggered to extend Antonio Valencia’s contract by one year, keeping the experienced Ecuadorian at Old Trafford until at least June 2018.

Valencia made 271 appearances, scored 21 goals and won six trophies since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2009. He also claimed a hat-trick of individual awards in the 2011/12 season when voted the Fans’ and Players’ Player of the Year, while also winning the club’s Goal of the Season prize.

The 31-year-old has been integral to Jose Mourinho’s plans this season, starting 23 matches in all competitions, enhancing his reputation as a dependable utility-player. Initially signed as a flying winger, Valencia has gradually dropped further back, playing mostly as a right-back these days.

In recognition of his top form, he was even voted United’s Player of the Month for November by the Red Devils faithful.

Valencia is currently in his eighth season at Old Trafford and this one-year contract extension will take him to the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Using his official Twitter account, Antonio posted: "Another year to give everything for the greatest club in the world @ManUtd. Happy to announce I’ve renew my contract 'til 2018."