Manchester United end pre-season with Sampdoria win

Nemanja Matic made his Manchester United debut in the Red Devils’ final pre-season game, with the Premier League outfit edging Sampdoria 2-1 in a closely fought tie at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The £40 million signing started alongside Paul Pogba in a 3-5-2 system, with Jose Mourinho opting for Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian as his first choice wing-backs.

Romelu Lukaku started up top alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan and despite an exceptionally nervy start, the English side took the lead in the 9th minute.

Daley Blind, one of the centre-backs in United’s three-man defence, pass had custodian David de Gea back pedalling and while the Spaniard managed to prevent a spectacular own goal, referee Neil Doyle adjudged it as a foul and awarded Sampdoria an indirect free-kick inside the box.

I Blucerchiati were, however, unable to score from a close-range as United’s wall made a vital block and the Red Devils immediately sprung a counter which caught the Serie A side cold.

Valencia sprinted down the right wing and with plenty of United players for support, and gave a short pass for Mkhitaryan and the Armenian immediately switched play by sending a cross field ball for Darmian.

The Italian winger’s first-touch wasn't the best, but he still managed to send in a good cross from the left and Mkhitaryan headed in from close-range to give United the lead with less than ten minutes played.

The Red Devils continued to dictate the tempo of the game but were unable to find a second goal which would have put Mourinho at ease before half-time.

With a UEFA Super Cup tie against Real Madrid looming large on the horizon, the Portuguese tactician made a host of changes at the interval but despite the introduction of fresh legs, it was Sampdoria, who would score the second goal of the match.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were introduced at the hour-mark but the action was happening at the other end where Dennis Praet’s first-time finish from Gianluca Caprari’s cross beat de Gea in the 63rd minute, much to the delight of the travelling Sampdoria supporters.

Meanwhile, Mourinho exhorted his players to respond and while they took their time, they eventually managed to find a winner.

Martial, linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, drew two defenders to himself before slipping in Juan Mata and the Spaniard’s side-footed shot nestled in the back of the net nine minutes from time.

Marco Giampaolo’s men pushed for an equaliser but the Red Devils held on without much fuss, ending their pre-season on a high.

They face Real in Macedonia on Tuesday and will be confident of an upset against a Los Blancos side that have been in indifferent form, before starting their Premier League campaign with a home tie against West Ham on August 13.