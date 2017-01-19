  1. Home
Manchester United becomes world's richest football club

    IANS | London

    January 19, 2017 | 07:47 PM
Manchester United (PHOTO: Facebook)

English Premier League side Manchester United generated the most revenue of any football club in the world in the 2015-16 season.

According to a report published by Deloitte, United regained first place in the Money League with a record revenue of 689 million euros ($735 million), breaking the 11-year hold that Spanish giants Real Madrid had on the top spot, reports Xinhua.

Spain's FC Barcelona finished second with 620.2 million euros ($661.7 million) and Real Madrid dropped to third with 620.1 million euros ($ 661.5 million).

English champions Leicester City were the 20th highest revenue generating club in world football.

Boosted by their title-winning campaign, their 2015-16 revenue of 172.1 million euros ($ 183.6 million) is almost five times as much as the amount they generated in the 2013-14 season.

Following is the 1 to 10 of the Deloitte Money League Table for the 2015-16 season:

1. Manchester United
2. FC Barcelona
3. Real Madrid
4. Bayern Munich
5. Manchester City
6. Paris St-Germain
7. Arsenal
8. Chelsea
9. Liverpool
10. Juventus

