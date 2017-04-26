Manchester Derby preview: Which colour will the city be painted?

Manchester will once again be divided when Manchester City host derby rivals Manchester United on Thursday in what seems to be a play-off for fourth place in the English Premier League.

The Manchester Derby has always been a highlight fixture in the English Premier League calendar, but with the game this late in the season and with Champions League qualification in the balance, the stakes have been raised.

While City are reeling from their FA Cup exit at the hands of Arsenal, United are getting into their groove as the business end of the season approaches and while Guardiola’s men are strong at home, the Red Devils may just nick this.

Manchester City

For the first time in his managerial career, Pep Guardiola will be finishing a season without a trophy. So what’s left to play for? A lot actually, for should City lose against United, chances of qualifying for Europe next year will be severely compromised.

The hosts have a couple of injury concerns and while Fernandinho has confirmed his availability, Sergio Aguero and David Silva’s confirmations have still not been. Aguero’s absence in particular, will be keenly felt as he is the top-scorer for City with 17 league goals to his name already.

They do have Gabriel Jesus fit again, but Guardiola will have to be wary of rushing the talented forward back into action so soon after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. So the onus will fall on the likes of Raheem Sterling Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne to wreak havoc for the hosts on Thursday.

Their defence has been bolstered by the return of captain Vincent Kompany. But as a whole, they are yet to impress and lesser sides than United have breached them on several occasions.

What they are saying: “I believe the Derby will be a similar game to this one (FA Cup tie against Arenal), with high intensity, with both teams trying their best to win the game and I hope we will have more luck this time.” Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho (As per www.mancity.com)

Injury corner: Bacary Sagna (Groin), Ilkay Gundogan (Knee), David Silva, Sergio Aguero (Muscle), David Silva (Knock)

Suspension Alert: None

Manchester United

United will be without Paul Pogba after the Frenchman was forced off with a hamstring complaint in the win at Burnley on Sunday. Mourinho has been rotating his squad heavily in recent weeks with the Red Devils continuing to progress in the Europa League and as a result, Marcus Rashford should return to lead the line for United.

Alongside him, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and possibly Anthony Marital should form a pacy attack triumvirate which will should, in theory at least, give City’s defence nightmares.

Should Pobgba be unavailable, expect Michael Carrick to slot alongside Ander Herrera, with Marouane Fellani likely to start as well. The big Belgian could make or break United at the Etihad, for while his physical presence gives the Red Devils an edge, he has been known to lose his head and go overboard at times.

United have just one centre-back fit, so Daley Blind is expected to partner Eric Bailly and the Dutchman is a potential weak link for them at the back.

What they are saying: “It’s going to be the game of the season.” Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera (As per www.manutd.com)

Injury corner: Juan Mata (Groin), Chris Smalling (Knee), Phil Jones (Toe), Marcos Rojo (Knee), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Knee), Paul Pogba (Hamstring)

Suspension Alert: None

Super Stat: This is the 40th Premier League meeting between the sides.