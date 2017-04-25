Manchester City vs Manchester United: Combined XI for Manchester Derby

Footballing derbies are special as they go beyond typical rivalries and transcend into something much more. And, the Manchester Derby has become one of the most intriguing fixtures in the English Premier League calendar.



With City set to host United on Thursday at the Etihad in a game that will prove crucial in the race for the top-four, thestatesman.com has compiled a combined XI (4-4-2 formation) from the Manchester clubs based on their sterling performances in the 2016-17 season.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

City’s keepers never stood a chance. Claudio Bravo has been atrocious in his debut Premier League season and while Willy Caballero is a decent deputy, he isn't in the same league as United custodian David de Gea. The 26-year-old is the number one goalkeeper in England (And perhaps in the world!) without a doubt. Should he leave Old Trafford in the summer, it will leave a gaping hole that the Red Devils will struggle to cover.



Left Back: Gael Clichy

Clichy finally seems to have nailed his berth in the City starting XI and has strengthened his manager’s faith in him by being consistent through the season. This time, he has no injury concern, the same which cannot be said for Luke Shaw. He has flitted in and out of Jose Mourinho’s squad while back-up Daley Blind has made more appearances than him at left-back this season.



Centre Defence: Eric Bailly

Alongside Antonio Valencia, Bailly has been the only ever-present in the Red Devils back-four. Initially thought to be too rash, the Ivorian has tempered his game and the results have been there for all to see. Tough and quick, the 23-year-old has had quite the year in Manchester, unlike City man John Stones, who has struggled to justify his exorbitant price tag. Stones may well prove to become the leader he is touted to be, but his performances this year have been below-par.



Centre Defence: Nicolas Otamendi

A startling selection for some, Otamendi’s rough style may not be for everyone, but it is effective more often than not. He’s played almost every game and with captain Vincent Kompany fit again, looks to be Guardiola’s favored. United centre-back Chris Smalling had impressed briefly alongside Bailly, but as is the case with Kompany, he has been on the treatment table for too long to merit an inclusion.

Right Back: Antonio Valencia

Arguably the best right-back in the Premier League right now, Valencia has become an epitome of consistency this season. Bacary Sagna has been injured too often this season and Pep Guardiola prefers Jesus Navas ahead of Pablo Zabaleta. Not to take anything away from United’s Ecuadorian, who has even learned how to cross as an added bonus!



Left Midfield: Leroy Sane

Sane has been impressive since the turn of the year, acclimatising to the Premier League easily. Fast and incisive, it is safe to say the 21-year-old has begun to repay the considerable transfer fee City had to shell out for him in the summer. Anthony Martial has struggled in his second season at Old Trafford, with several issues preventing him from repeating last year’s heroics. Had he been a regular starter under Mourinho, Sane may have been pushed out, but as things stand, City’s speed demon makes the cut.



Centre Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne

Playing a deeper role than he is accustomed to, De Bruyne has been consistent. His set-pieces are devastating, his work-rate has surprised many and his ball-playing ability is top-notch. United man Paul Pogba has overcome a rocky start to show flashes of his immense potential, but is still not the finished article and that is why, City’s Belgian maestro seals this spot.



Centre Midfield: Ander Herrera

Herrera has been excellent and thriving as he has enjoyed an extended run of starts this season. He deserve an inclusion in the PFA team of the year, according to many. City midfielders Yaya Toure and Fernandinho have had solid but nowhere near anything as what Herrera has been doing for the Red Devils.



Right Midfield: Raheem Sterling

Sterling continues to grow, silencing his many doubters. As Pep Guardiola looks to fashion his next team, the 22-year-old English winger is likely to play a pivotal role. He’s never been short on speed but as his crossing and finishing get better, Sterling is emerging into that all-round winger City want him to be. Henrkikh Mkhitaryan had a difficult start to life at United. While he has turned things around, he cannot be included ahead of Sterling.

Centre Forward: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Yes, he may be injured and will in all probability not be playing for United next season. But Ibrahimovic’s contributions to Mourinho’s side since signing on a free transfer in the summer cannot be overstated. The veteran Swede has carried the Red Devils’ goalscoring burden for a major chunk of the season and his big presence along with his unflappable confidence make him an easy pick.

Centre Forward: Sergio Aguero

Much has been made of Aguero’s ‘indifferent’ form this season, but 17 goals from 21 starts is not a bad return from any angle. The Argentine remains one of the deadliest forwards the EPL has to offer and on Thursday, United will be desperate to keep him quiet, Such is the high regard he is held by his peers.



Final Score: Manchester City 6, Manchester United 5