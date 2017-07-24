Manchester City’s summer spree continued with the acquisition of Real Madrid right-back Danilo for a reported fee of £26.5 million, the Sky Blues confirmed.

“City are delighted to announce signing of Danilo from Real Madrid,” a club statement read.

“The 26-year-old has signed a five-year deal and has now join his new teammates on the Club’s pre-season tour of America,” City added.

“I am very, very happy to be joining Manchester City,” Danilo, whose move is subject to receiving his work permit, was quoted as saying by the club website after agreeing personal terms and passing his medical.

“There has been strong interest from other Clubs, but it has always been my ambition to play for Pep Guardiola. As soon as I heard of his interest, I knew immediately I wanted to be a City player,” Danilo gushed.

Danilo transferred to the European champions in 2015 for a fee of €31.5 million after impressing for Portuguese side Porto, but struggled to break into the starting XI, with Dani Carvajal emerging as Los Blancos’ first-choice right-back.

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on the horizon, Danilo was keen to make a move to a side where he would get regular playing time. The Brazilian will wear the No.3 jersey for the 2017-18 season, the club confirmed in an announcement.

After signing right-back Kyle Walker for a mammoth fee of £54 million earlier in July, City had turned their attention towards the Brazilian as Pep Guardiola seeks to keep his rotation policy for the upcoming Premier League season intact.

Their next acquisition is said to be Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy, as the big-spending Manchester outfit look to go all out in an effort to ensure Guardiola’s second season brings more titles than the first.