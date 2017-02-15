Manchester City confirmed the injury that Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus sustained during the English Premier League (EPL) football game against Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old suffered a fractured metatarsal and could be out of action for three months, reports Efe.

"Manchester City can confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered a fractured metatarsal during the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday night," the English club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Jesus, who moved from Palmeiras to Manchester City during the winter transfer market, had to leave the field 15 minutes into the game.

He was photographed on Tuesday on the streets of Manchester walking with crutches and a protective boot on his right foot.

The English club added that Jesus will undergo "further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his layoff".