Manchester City’s latest acquisition, Danilo, is eager to work under vaunted manager Pep Guardiola and the right-back stressed upon his signing that he is ready to play any position as long as he is in the starting XI.

“He’s been very important because I love his playing style and he’s convinced me in the talks we’ve had. I’m looking forward to working with him,” Danilo said about Guardiola.

Danilo on Sunday signed for City from Real Madrid for a reported fee of £26.5 million and the 26-year-old stressed on how important it is for a modern-day footballer to be versatile and be comfortable in playing in a number of positions.

“Football is very dynamic and it requires quality players in every position, so I think a player who can play in different positions at a good level has an advantage, and becomes important for the team as well,” Danilo said.

Guardiola is renowned for his revolutionary tactics, utilising players in different positions during the course of a single match and his famous experiment with Bayern Munich defender Philip Lahm is probably the best exponent.

The German had never played any position other than full-back during his many seasons with the Bavarians but, after Guardiola’s arrival in Munich, found himself playing as a holding midfielder and the veteran never once looked uncomfortable in his new role.

“I prefer just to play, I don’t have a favourite position. I am used to playing as right back but any time I’m on the pitch in the starting 11, I’m always happy,” Danilo stressed as he added “He (Pep) told me I’m ready and that I can play in several positions, right back, left back, midfield. I just hope to help him out as he expects”.