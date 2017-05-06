Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo ruled out for rest of season

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will not play again this season due to the calf injury he sustained in the English Premier League (EPL) derby against Manchester United, City's Spanish coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

"Bravo isn't coming back until next season," Guardiola said on Friday in a press conference on the eve of the league match against Crystal Palace, reports Efe.

The Chilean international keeper suffered a muscle injury in the 79th minute of the drawn Manchester derby in April.

Manchester City, fourth in the English Premier League table, has four commitments left this season, three at home: Crystal Palace on Saturday, Leicester City on May 13, West Bromwich Albion on May 16, and one away game at Watford on May 21.