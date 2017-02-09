Malinga included in Sri Lanka's T20I squad for Australia tour

Sri Lanka's fast bowler Lasith Malinga was on Thursday included in the national squad for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 International series in Australia, starting February 17.

The veteran pacer, who was ruled out of team with a knee injury, last played a game in February 2016 at the Asia Cup against the United Arab Emirates in Bangladesh.

Left-hander Upul Tharanga will continue to lead the side in the absence of Angelo Mathews, who was ruled out of the side due to a knee injury, according to cricket.com.au.

Sri Lanka is starting their tour in Melbourne on February 17 before heading to Geelong and Adelaide for the remaining two games.

Complete Squad: Upul Tharanga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunarathna, Dilshan Munaweera, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardena, Sachith Pathirana, Chamara Kapugedara, Seekuge Prassanna, Nuwan Kulasekera, Isuru Udana, Dasun Chanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Vikum Sanjaya