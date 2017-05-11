The most prolific all-rounder of Indian cricket and the 1983 World Cup winning team captain Kapil Dev unveiled his first wax figure for the upcoming Madame Tussauds Delhi on Thursday.

The figure will be displayed at Madame Tussauds Delhi where he is set to join other sports icons of the country when the attraction opens to the public. Madame Tussauds Delhi will also have a dedicated sports zone, involving eminent sports icons, including Sachin Tendulkar, footballers Lionel Messi and David Beckham.

“I am honoured to get my wax figure among such icons of the nation at Madame Tussauds Delhi. I am grateful to the entire team of Madame Tussauds who put all their effort to get the figure right and I'm thankful to my fans who have chosen me to be a part of the attraction. The whole process of making of my figure by Madame Tussauds has been an exciting journey, and I am fascinated to see the intrinsic details beautifully captured. I wish Madame Tussauds the best for the great job that they are putting in. I am also excited to see my figure at the upcoming attraction,” the legendary cricketer said.

The former captain turned commentator hoped that the Indian team will defend the Champions Trophy title.

"We have the ability to defend the title, but it depends on how our players execute their plans on a given day. The Indian team has been playing well for the last five years but it depends on how well they apply themselves on that day. We definitely have the capability to win. But how they maintain themselves and put pressure on the opponent will be the key,” he said.

Kapil Dev brushed aside the question of young players being ignored by the selectors. “If they would have to choose a young team then you would have said why seniors were ignored," he said, adding, “So it is unfair for me to criticise the selectors. They have done a good job. My opinion may be different but it is not my job to criticise them,” he added.

On India still struggling to produce an all-rounder like him, he said, “It is impossible. I wish 100 Kapil Devs who are better than me are produced in India."

Kapil Dev feels the Indian batting is not solely dependent on Virat Kohli as the Indian skipper is not doing as much as he can during the IPL.

“It is unfair on other team members to think that India's chances depends only on Kohli. Yes he is an important member of the team, he is a big player and he knows how to play and when to play. This is a team game so we cannot single out any one member of the team," he said.

General manager and director, Merlin Entertainments India, Anshul Jain, said, “We are extremely thrilled to be unveiling Kapil Dev’s figure in Delhi. Kapil Dev is a global icon and it goes without saying that his figure will bring fans from across the globe to capture memories with him."