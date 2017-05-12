Madrid Open: Simona Halep reaches semis

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep defeated American Coco Vandeweghe in the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open here on Thursday.

Halep, World No. 8, needed only 59 minutes to defeat World No. 20 Vandeweghe 6-1, 6-1, reports Efe.

The Romanian took another step in her campaign to reach her third final in Madrid, after losing in 2014 and seizing the title in 2016.

During her 2016 quest, Halep defeated Japan's Misaki Doi, Italian Karin Knapp, Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky, her compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu, Australia's Samantha Stosur and the Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova.

Halep's next opponent will be the winner of the match between Latvian Anastasija Sevastova and Dutch Kiki Bertens.