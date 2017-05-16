Madrid Open final attracted over 2.5m viewers

The Madrid Open final was watched by 2,568,000 people, according to a statement released by the organisers.

The statement said on Monday that the final between Spanish Rafael Nadal and Austrian Dominic Thiem became the most watched tennis match on Spanish TV since May 2013, reports Efe.

The number of fans who attended the 10 days of the Madrid Open increased by 15,568 compared to 2016.

According to the statement, the number of spectators at the Madrid Open increased by 38,000 more than the 2015 tournament.

The Madrid Open was held in Spain from May 5-14 and won by Nadal, who defeated Thiem and grabbed his fifth title.