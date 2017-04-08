Madrid Open: Bopanna, Cuevas knocked out in 1st round

Rohan Bopanna and his parter Pablo Cuevas have been knocked out of the Madrid Open, their second consecutive first-round exit on the ATP World Tour.

Bopanna and Cuevas lost their opening match of the elite clay court event 3-6 2-6 to Fabrice Martin and Daniel Nestor.

They had also made a first round exit at the Barcelona Open, where they had lost to Henri Kontinen and John Peers.

In the 54-minute match, Bopanna and Cuevas lost their serve four times and managed to break their rivals one time.

With Bopanna's tame defeat, India's challenge has ended at the €6,408,230 clay tournament.

This season Bopanna has won two tournaments -- Chennai Open and Monte Carlo Masters -- and ended runner-up at Dubai championships.